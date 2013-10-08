MUMBAI Oct 8 Indian central bank governor Raghuram Rajan told news channel CNBC-TV18 that term repos of 7-day and 14-day tenors announced by the bank late on Monday were meant as an effort to develop term money markets.

The Reserve Bank of India announced late on Monday it will conduct term repos for 7-day and 14-day for a total amount of 0.25 percent of the banking system deposits. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)