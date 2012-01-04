MUMBAI Jan 4 India's central bank on Wednesday said year-on-year reserve money growth in the week to Dec. 30 was 12.3 percent, compared with 26.6 percent a year ago.

Currency in circulation grew 12.5 percent year on year during the reporting week, compared with 19.1 percent year ago, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)