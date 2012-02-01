MUMBAI, Feb 1 India's central bank said year-on-year reserve money growth was 14.7 percent in the week to Jan. 27, compared with 21.6 percent a year ago. Currency in circulation grew 12.2 percent year-on-year during the week, compared with 19.7 percent a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)