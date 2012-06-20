BRIEF-Hindustan Copper says co gets notice from India Resources for termination of Surda mine ops
* Says received notice from India Resources Limited, special purpose vehicle of Eastern Goldfields Ltd
MUMBAI, June 20 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday year-on-year reserve money growth in the week to June 15 was 8.2 percent compared with 16 percent a year ago. Currency in circulation grew 13.4 percent year-on-year during the week as against 15.9 percent a year ago, the RBI said in a statement. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)
June 8 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday after the European Central Bank left rates unchanged but adopted a more hawkish tone, while investors awaited a testimony by former FBI Director James Comey.