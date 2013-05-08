BRIEF-Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
MUMBAI May 8 India's reserve money grew an annual 8 percent in the week to May 3, faster than 5.6 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Wednesday.
Currency in circulation grew 10.3 percent year-on-year in the week to May 3, slower than 12.1 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
HONG KONG, May 31 Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start on Wednesday after a weak session on Wall Street, while the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.