MUMBAI May 22 India's reserve money grew an annual 8.8 percent in the week to May 17, faster than 6.7 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 10.5 percent year-on-year in the week to May 17, slower than 12.6 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)