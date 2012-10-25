MUMBAI Oct 25 India's reserve money grew an annual 5.3 percent in the week to Oct. 19, slower than the 18.4 percent rise in the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.

Currency in circulation grew 11.3 percent year-on-year in the week to Oct. 19, compared with 13.8 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)