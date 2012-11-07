MUMBAI Nov 7 India's reserve money grew an annual 3.9 percent in the week to Nov. 2, slower than the 11.6 percent rise in the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 10.0 percent year-on-year in the week to Nov. 2, compared with 12.7 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)