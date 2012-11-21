MUMBAI Nov 21 India's reserve money grew an annual 5.5 percent in the week to Nov. 16, slower than the 13.8 percent rise in the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 13.6 percent year-on-year in the week to Nov. 16, up from 12.4 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)