MUMBAI, Dec 5 India's reserve money grew an annual 4 percent in the week to Nov. 30, slower than the 12.8 percent rise in the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. Currency in circulation grew 12.4 percent year-on-year in the week to Nov. 30, unchanged from a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)