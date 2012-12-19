MUMBAI Dec 19 India's reserve money grew an annual 6.7 percent in the week to Dec. 14, slower than 12.9 percent in the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 11.7 percent year-on-year in the week to Dec. 14, compared with 13.0 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)