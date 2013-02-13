MUMBAI Feb 13 India's reserve money grew an annual 5 percent in the week to Feb. 8, slower than 9.8 percent in the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 10.9 percent year-on-year in the week to Feb. 8, compared with 12.0 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)