GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm as upbeat U.S., European data boosts confidence
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
MUMBAI Feb 13 India's reserve money grew an annual 5 percent in the week to Feb. 8, slower than 9.8 percent in the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Currency in circulation grew 10.9 percent year-on-year in the week to Feb. 8, compared with 12.0 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)
TOKYO, June 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose above the psychologically important 20,000-point level to the highest since August 2015 on Friday as strong U.S. stocks and the rising dollar lifted investors' risk appetite.