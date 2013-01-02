MUMBAI Jan 2 India's reserve money grew an annual 4.6 percent in the week to Dec. 28, slower than 12.3 percent in the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 11.9 percent year-on-year in the week to Dec. 28, compared with 12.5 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Shamik Paul ;Editing by Sunil Nair)