MUMBAI Jan 16 India's reserve money grew an annual 3.7 percent in the week to Jan. 11, slower than 12.9 percent in the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 11.2 percent year-on-year in the week to Jan. 11, compared with 12.1 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Jijo Jacob)