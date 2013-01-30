Jan 30 India's reserve money grew an annual 4.2 percent in the week to Jan. 25, slower than 14.6 percent in the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 11.6 percent year-on-year in the week to Jan. 25, compared with 12.2 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)