US STOCKS-Wall St higher as strong pvt jobs data boosts confidence
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Jan 30 India's reserve money grew an annual 4.2 percent in the week to Jan. 25, slower than 14.6 percent in the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Currency in circulation grew 11.6 percent year-on-year in the week to Jan. 25, compared with 12.2 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.43 pct (Updates to open)