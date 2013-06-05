BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off 14-day variable rate reverse repo
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
MUMBAI, June 5 India's reserve money grew 7 percent year-on-year in the week to May 31, higher than 6 percent a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Wednesday.
It also said that currency in circulation grew 9.6 percent year-on-year in the week to May 31, slower than 12.4 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Says drug indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection
* RBI - participation of standalone primary dealers in the regular 14-day term repo auction on March 31, 2017