MUMBAI, June 5 India's reserve money grew 7 percent year-on-year in the week to May 31, higher than 6 percent a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Wednesday.

It also said that currency in circulation grew 9.6 percent year-on-year in the week to May 31, slower than 12.4 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)