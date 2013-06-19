MUMBAI, June 19 India's reserve money grew 7.7 percent year-on-year in the week to June 14, lower than 8.3 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Wednesday.

It also said that currency in circulation grew 9.3 percent year-on-year in the week to June 14, slower than 13.4 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Supriya Kurane)