BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
MUMBAI, June 19 India's reserve money grew 7.7 percent year-on-year in the week to June 14, lower than 8.3 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Wednesday.
It also said that currency in circulation grew 9.3 percent year-on-year in the week to June 14, slower than 13.4 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Dow down 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors