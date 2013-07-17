PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm, buoyed by tepid U.S. econ data

April 3 Gold prices held steady on Monday after marking their best quarter in a year, supported by uninspiring economic data from the United States and dovish remarks from a Federal Reserve official on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,248.50 per ounce at 0101 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were also flat at $1,251. * Spot gold notched a quarterly gain of about 8.4 percent on Friday, marking its best quarter in a year.