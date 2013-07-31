MUMBAI, July 31 India's reserve money rose 6.8 percent year on year in the week to July 26, faster than 6.6 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Wednesday.

The currency in circulation rose 9.4 percent year on year in the week to July 26, slower than 13 percent a year earlier, the central bank said. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)