MUMBAI, Sept 11 India's reserve money rose 8.5 percent year-on-year in the week to Sept. 6, faster than 5.3 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 9.1 percent year-on-year in the week to Sept. 6 compared with 12 percent year earlier. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)