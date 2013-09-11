BRIEF-Scintilla Commercial & Credit appoints Prabhat Kumar Marda as CFO
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
MUMBAI, Sept 11 India's reserve money rose 8.5 percent year-on-year in the week to Sept. 6, faster than 5.3 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Currency in circulation grew 9.1 percent year-on-year in the week to Sept. 6 compared with 12 percent year earlier. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says compared to last financial year's turnover, turnover has increased by approximately 20% during FY 2016-17
** Property developer says sales volumes and values up by 18 pct and 35 pct respectively on qtr-to-qtr basis as part of Q4 operational update on Tues