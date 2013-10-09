MUMBAI Oct 9 India's reserve money rose 11.2 percent year-on-year in the week to Oct. 4, faster than 3.4 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 9.9 percent year-on-year in the week to Oct. 4 compared with 10.7 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)