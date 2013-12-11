MUMBAI Dec 11 India's M3 money supply rose an annualised 14.5 percent in the two weeks to Nov. 29, faster than 12.6 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 91.46 trillion rupees as of Nov. 29, compared with 90.74 trillion rupees on Nov. 15, the central bank data showed.

The central bank said reserve money rose 9.4 percent year-on-year in the week to Dec. 6, faster than 4.0 percent a year earlier.

Currency in circulation grew 10.7 percent year-on-year in the week to Dec. 6, compared with 11.8 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)