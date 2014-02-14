MUMBAI, Feb 14 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $292.33 billion as of Feb. 7, from $291.07 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Feb 7 Jan 31 Feb 8 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 265,832 264,569 260,780 Gold 20,076 20,076 26,975 SDRs 4,429 4,430 4,426 Reserve Tranche Position 1,994 1,995 2,362 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 292,331 291,070 294,543 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)