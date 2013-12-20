MUMBAI Dec 20 India's foreign exchange reserves
fell slightly to $295.52 billion as of Dec. 13,
compared with $295.71 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve
Bank of India said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
Dec 13 Dec 6 Dec 14
2013 2013 2012
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 268,564 268,756 262,120
Gold 20,603 20,603 27,803
SDRs 4,441 4,442 4,436
Reserve Tranche Position 1,908 1,909 2,273
----------------------------------------------------------
Total 295,516 295,709 296,632
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)