MUMBAI, Dec 27 India's foreign exchange reserves fell slightly to $295.50 billion as of Dec. 20, compared with $295.52 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Dec 20 Dec 13 Dec 21 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 268,470 268,564 261,950 Gold 20,603 20,603 27,803 SDRs 4,432 4,441 4,452 Reserve Tranche Position 1,999 1,908 2,334 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 295,504 295,516 296,539 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)