MUMBAI, Jan 3 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $295.71 billion as of Dec. 27, compared with $295.50 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Dec 27 Dec 20 Dec 28 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 268,634 268,470 262,014 Gold 20,603 20,603 27,803 SDRs 4,462 4,432 4,436 Reserve Tranche Position 2,010 1,999 2,326 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 295,709 295,504 296,579 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)