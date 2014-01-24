MUMBAI, Jan 24 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $292.08 billion as of Jan. 17, from $293.29 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Jan 17 Jan 10 Jan 18 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 265,935 267,144 261,629 Gold 19,725 19,725 27,220 SDRs 4,428 4,425 4,435 Reserve Tranche Position 1,994 1,993 2,388 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 292,082 293,287 295,672 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)