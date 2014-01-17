MUMBAI, Jan 17 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $293.29 billion as of Jan. 10, up from $293.11 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Jan 10 Jan 3 Jan 11 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 267,144 266,954 262,276 Gold 19,725 19,724 27,220 SDRs 4,425 4,434 4,433 Reserve Tranche Position 1,993 1,997 2,324 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 293,287 293,109 296,252 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)