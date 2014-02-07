MUMBAI, Feb 7 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $291.07 billion as of Jan. 31, from $292.24 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Jan 31 Jan 24 Feb 1 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 264,569 266,052 261,323 Gold 20,076 19,725 26,975 SDRs 4,430 4,456 4,457 Reserve Tranche Position 1,995 2,007 2,400 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 291,070 292,239 295,155 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)