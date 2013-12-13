MUMBAI Dec 13 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $295.71 billion as of Dec 6, compared with $291.30 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

The RBI has received $34 billion via the two concessional swap facilities launched in September to support the rupee.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ---------------------------------------------------------

Dec 6 Nov 29 Dec 7

2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 268,756 263,736 260,505 Gold 20,603 21,227 27,803 SDRs 4,442 4,433 4,421 Reserve Tranche Position 1,909 1,905 2,265 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 295,709 291,301 294,994 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)