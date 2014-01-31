MUMBAI, Jan 31 India's foreign exchange reserves inched higher to $292.24 billion as of Jan. 24, from $292.08 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Jan 24 Jan 17 Jan 25 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 266,052 265,935 261,709 Gold 19,725 19,725 27,220 SDRs 4,456 4,428 4,434 Reserve Tranche Position 2,007 1,994 2,387 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 292,239 292,082 295,750 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)