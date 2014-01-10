MUMBAI, Jan 10 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $293.11 billion as of Jan. 3, down from $295.71 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Jan 3 Dec 27 Jan 4 2014 2013 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 266,954 268,634 261,062 Gold 19,724 20,603 27,220 SDRs 4,434 4,462 4,401 Reserve Tranche Position 1,997 2,010 2,307 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 293,109 295,709 294,990 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)