Nov 28 The Reserve Bank of India said on
Thursday it accepted all 14 bids for 61.76 billion rupees
($992.2 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
Earlier in the day, it had also accepted all 66 bids for
412.42 billion rupees ($6.63 billion) at its one-day repo
auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system.
For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
28/11 66 412.42 66 412.42 7.75
27/11 63 412.05 63 412.05 7.75
26/11 62 404.55 62 404.55 7.75
25/11 62 411.50 62 411.50 7.75
22/11 64 412.35 64 412.35 7.75
21/11 65 412.38 65 412.38 7.75
20/11 63 411.80 63 411.80 7.75
19/11 64 407.70 64 407.70 7.75
18/11 65 410.93 65 410.76 7.75
14/11@ 06 43.90 06 43.90 7.75
14/11 54 354.55 54 354.55 7.75
13/11 64 406.48 64 406.48 7.75
12/11 64 406.58 64 406.58 7.75
11/11 64 406.04 64 406.04 7.75
08/11 63 406.13 63 406.13 7.75
07/11 63 405.00 63 405.00 7.75
06/11 45 304.89 45 304.89 7.75
05/11 58 385.31 58 384.42 7.75
01/11@ 12 49.41 12 49.41 7.75
01/11 48 322.16 48 322.15 7.75
31/10 65 408.62 65 408.62 7.75
30/10 63 407.25 63 407.25 7.75
29/10 64 407.39 64 407.36 7.50
28/10 66 407.67 66 407.67 7.50
25/10 65 408.66 65 408.66 7.50
24/10 64 407.94 64 407.94 7.50
23/10 65 408.06 65 408.06 7.50
22/10 64 407.86 64 407.86 7.50
21/10 64 408.11 64 407.96 7.50
18/10@ 09 9.58 09 9.58 7.50
18/10 59 370.82 59 370.82 7.50
17/10 66 405.22 66 405.22 7.50
15/10 66 400.61 66 400.61 7.50
14/10 67 405.01 67 405.01 7.50
11/10 66 404.98 66 404.98 7.50
10/10 65 400.98 65 400.98 7.50
09/10 66 404.98 66 404.98 7.50
08/10 64 402.66 64 402.66 7.50
07/10 65 403.16 65 403.05 7.50
04/10@ 09 20.04 09 20.04 7.50
04/10 58 359.64 58 359.64 7.50
03/10 65 405.21 65 405.21 7.50
01/10 63 391.52 63 391.52 7.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
28/11 14 61.76 14 61.76 6.75.
27/11 2 3.75 2 3.75 6.75
26/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75
25/11 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.75
22/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75
21/11 01 2.00 01 2.00 6.75
20/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75
19/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75
18/11 01 0.04 01 0.04 6.75
14/11 01 1.00 01 1.00 6.75
13/11 01 0.07 01 0.07 6.75
12/11 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.75
11/11 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.75
08/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75
07/11 01 1.50 01 1.50 6.75
06/11 02 0.53 02 0.53 6.75
05/11 13 31.60 13 31.60 6.75
01/10 07 27.82 07 27.82 6.75
31/10 01 0.75 01 0.75 6.75
30/10 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.75
29/10 03 0.47 03 0.47 6.75
28/10 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.50
25/10 - - - - 6.50
24/10 02 0.26 02 0.26 6.50
23/10 01 5.00 01 5.00 6.50
22/10 02 0.06 02 0.06 6.50
21/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50
18/10 03 2.11 03 2.11 6.50
17/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50
15/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50
14/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50
11/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50
10/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50
09/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50
08/10 - - - - -
07/10 01 0.04 01 0.04 6.50
04/10 03 12.51 03 12.51 6.50
03/10 04 0.50 04 0.50 6.50
01/10 07 16.20 07 16.20 6.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 62.2460 Indian rupees)
