MUMBAI, Jan 7 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it did not receive any bids at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 29 bids for 719.85 billion rupees ($13.09 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 07/01 29 719.85 29 719.85 8.00 04/01 22 608.60 22 608.60 8.00 03/01 31 972.65 31 972.65 8.00 02/01 38 986.30 38 986.30 8.00 01/01 48 1,502.30 48 1,502.30 8.00 31/12 49 1,565.45 49 1,565.45 8.00 28/12@ 30 614.30 30 614.30 8.00 28/12 42 798.50 42 798.50 8.00 27/12 45 1,309.80 45 1,309.80 8.00 26/12 42 1,355.35 42 1,355.35 8.00 24/12 45 1,503.90 45 1,503.90 8.00 21/12 49 1,632.25 49 1,632.25 8.00 20/12 47 1,701.40 47 1,701.40 8.00 19/12 48 1,646.15 48 1,646.15 8.00 18/12 43 1,517.70 43 1,517.70 8.00 17/12 41 1,463.00 41 1,463.00 8.00 14/12@ 33 654.40 33 654.40 8.00 14/12 34 644.45 34 644.45 8.00 13/12 27 811.55 27 811.55 8.00 12/12 22 733.35 22 733.35 8.00 11/12 25 828.05 25 828.05 8.00 10/12 29 907.90 29 907.90 8.00 07/12 35 1,028.20 35 1,028.20 8.00 06/12 27 732.05 27 732.05 8.00 05/12 32 796.25 32 796.25 8.00 04/12 37 944.15 37 944.15 8.00 03/12 41 1,133.90 41 1,133.90 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 07/01 - - - - 7.00 04/01 2 9.05 2 9.05 7.00 03/01 3 24.05 3 24.05 7.00 02/01 2 12.70 2 12.70 7.00 01/01 3 24.30 3 24.30 7.00 31/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 28/12 7 22.45 7 22.45 7.00 27/12 3 2.45 3 2.45 7.00 26/12 2 1.55 2 1.55 7.00 24/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00 21/12 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00 20/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00 19/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00 18/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00 17/12 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 14/12 4 5.00 4 5.00 7.00 13/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 12/12 1 1.00 1 1.00 7.00 11/12 1 20.00 1 20.00 7.00 10/12 1 10.00 1 10.00 7.00 07/12 2 18.20 2 18.20 7.00 06/12 - - - - 7.00 05/12 - - - - 7.00 04/12 - - - - 7.00 03/12 - - - - 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 55.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)