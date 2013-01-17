MUMBAI, Jan 17 The Reserve Bank of India said on
Thursday it accepted the sole bid for 50 million rupees at its
one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess
cash from the banking system.
Earlier in the day, it accepted all 30 bids for 936.90
billion rupees ($17.2 billion) at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects cash into the banking system.
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
17/01 30 936.90 30 936.90 8.00
16/01 33 842.20 33 842.20 8.00
15/01 26 841.20 26 841.20 8.00
14/01 33 968.30 33 968.30 8.00
11/01@ 23 399.70 23 399.70 8.00
11/01 31 577.00 31 577.00 8.00
10/01 35 1,011.25 35 1,011.25 8.00
09/01 28 825.25 28 825.25 8.00
08/01 25 808.65 25 808.65 8.00
07/01 29 719.85 29 719.85 8.00
04/01 22 608.60 22 608.60 8.00
03/01 31 972.65 31 972.65 8.00
02/01 38 986.30 38 986.30 8.00
01/01 48 1,502.30 48 1,502.30 8.00
31/12 49 1,565.45 49 1,565.45 8.00
28/12@ 30 614.30 30 614.30 8.00
28/12 42 798.50 42 798.50 8.00
27/12 45 1,309.80 45 1,309.80 8.00
26/12 42 1,355.35 42 1,355.35 8.00
24/12 45 1,503.90 45 1,503.90 8.00
21/12 49 1,632.25 49 1,632.25 8.00
20/12 47 1,701.40 47 1,701.40 8.00
19/12 48 1,646.15 48 1,646.15 8.00
18/12 43 1,517.70 43 1,517.70 8.00
17/12 41 1,463.00 41 1,463.00 8.00
14/12@ 33 654.40 33 654.40 8.00
14/12 34 644.45 34 644.45 8.00
13/12 27 811.55 27 811.55 8.00
12/12 22 733.35 22 733.35 8.00
11/12 25 828.05 25 828.05 8.00
10/12 29 907.90 29 907.90 8.00
07/12 35 1,028.20 35 1,028.20 8.00
06/12 27 732.05 27 732.05 8.00
05/12 32 796.25 32 796.25 8.00
04/12 37 944.15 37 944.15 8.00
03/12 41 1,133.90 41 1,133.90 8.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
17/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
16/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
15/01 2 0.65 2 0.65 7.00
14/01 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00
11/01 5 1.60 5 1.60 7.00
10/01 2 1.75 2 1.75 7.00
09/01 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00
08/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
07/01 - - - - 7.00
04/01 2 9.05 2 9.05 7.00
03/01 3 24.05 3 24.05 7.00
02/01 2 12.70 2 12.70 7.00
01/01 3 24.30 3 24.30 7.00
31/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
28/12 7 22.45 7 22.45 7.00
27/12 3 2.45 3 2.45 7.00
26/12 2 1.55 2 1.55 7.00
24/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00
21/12 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00
20/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00
19/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00
18/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00
17/12 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00
14/12 4 5.00 4 5.00 7.00
13/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
12/12 1 1.00 1 1.00 7.00
11/12 1 20.00 1 20.00 7.00
10/12 1 10.00 1 10.00 7.00
07/12 2 18.20 2 18.20 7.00
06/12 - - - - 7.00
05/12 - - - - 7.00
04/12 - - - - 7.00
03/12 - - - - 7.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
@ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 54.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Jijo Jacob)