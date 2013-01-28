Abdication of Japan's emperor moves a step closer
TOKYO Japanese Emperor Akihito's abdication moved a step closer on Friday when the lower house of parliament approved a bill paving the way for the first such abdication in nearly two centuries.
MUMBAI, Jan 28 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted the sole bid for 150 million rupees ($2.8 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 36 bids for 1.10 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 28/01 36 1,101.80 36 1,101.80 8.00 24/01@ 36 644.00 36 644.00 8.00 24/01 32 530.25 32 530.25 8.00 23/01 35 955.25 35 955.25 8.00 22/01 33 851.00 33 851.00 8.00 21/01 32 887.35 32 887.35 8.00 18/01 31 800.95 31 800.95 8.00 17/01 30 936.90 30 936.90 8.00 16/01 33 842.20 33 842.20 8.00 15/01 26 841.20 26 841.20 8.00 14/01 33 968.30 33 968.30 8.00 11/01@ 23 399.70 23 399.70 8.00 11/01 31 577.00 31 577.00 8.00 10/01 35 1,011.25 35 1,011.25 8.00 09/01 28 825.25 28 825.25 8.00 08/01 25 808.65 25 808.65 8.00 07/01 29 719.85 29 719.85 8.00 04/01 22 608.60 22 608.60 8.00 03/01 31 972.65 31 972.65 8.00 02/01 38 986.30 38 986.30 8.00 01/01 48 1,502.30 48 1,502.30 8.00 31/12 49 1,565.45 49 1,565.45 8.00 28/12@ 30 614.30 30 614.30 8.00 28/12 42 798.50 42 798.50 8.00 27/12 45 1,309.80 45 1,309.80 8.00 26/12 42 1,355.35 42 1,355.35 8.00 24/12 45 1,503.90 45 1,503.90 8.00 21/12 49 1,632.25 49 1,632.25 8.00 20/12 47 1,701.40 47 1,701.40 8.00 19/12 48 1,646.15 48 1,646.15 8.00 18/12 43 1,517.70 43 1,517.70 8.00 17/12 41 1,463.00 41 1,463.00 8.00 14/12@ 33 654.40 33 654.40 8.00 14/12 34 644.45 34 644.45 8.00 13/12 27 811.55 27 811.55 8.00 12/12 22 733.35 22 733.35 8.00 11/12 25 828.05 25 828.05 8.00 10/12 29 907.90 29 907.90 8.00 07/12 35 1,028.20 35 1,028.20 8.00 06/12 27 732.05 27 732.05 8.00 05/12 32 796.25 32 796.25 8.00 04/12 37 944.15 37 944.15 8.00 03/12 41 1,133.90 41 1,133.90 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 28/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 24/01 7 1.80 7 1.80 7.00 23/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 22/01 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 21/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 18/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 17/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 16/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 15/01 2 0.65 2 0.65 7.00 14/01 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 11/01 5 1.60 5 1.60 7.00 10/01 2 1.75 2 1.75 7.00 09/01 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00 08/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 07/01 - - - - 7.00 04/01 2 9.05 2 9.05 7.00 03/01 3 24.05 3 24.05 7.00 02/01 2 12.70 2 12.70 7.00 01/01 3 24.30 3 24.30 7.00 31/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 28/12 7 22.45 7 22.45 7.00 27/12 3 2.45 3 2.45 7.00 26/12 2 1.55 2 1.55 7.00 24/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00 21/12 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00 20/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00 19/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00 18/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00 17/12 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 14/12 4 5.00 4 5.00 7.00 13/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 12/12 1 1.00 1 1.00 7.00 11/12 1 20.00 1 20.00 7.00 10/12 1 10.00 1 10.00 7.00 07/12 2 18.20 2 18.20 7.00 06/12 - - - - 7.00 05/12 - - - - 7.00 04/12 - - - - 7.00 03/12 - - - - 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 53.9 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
TOKYO Japanese Emperor Akihito's abdication moved a step closer on Friday when the lower house of parliament approved a bill paving the way for the first such abdication in nearly two centuries.
BRUSSELS, June 2 China and the European Union will show unity in fighting global warming at a summit in Brussels on Friday, a day after President Donald Trump announced he would withdraw the United States from an international climate pact.