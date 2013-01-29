(Correct repo rate to 8 percent from 7.75 percent in first row of table) MUMBAI, Jan 29 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted the sole bid for 50 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 31 bids for 913.10 billion rupees ($16.97 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 29/01 31 913.10 31 913.10 8.00 28/01 36 1,101.80 36 1,101.80 8.00 24/01@ 36 644.00 36 644.00 8.00 24/01 32 530.25 32 530.25 8.00 23/01 35 955.25 35 955.25 8.00 22/01 33 851.00 33 851.00 8.00 21/01 32 887.35 32 887.35 8.00 18/01 31 800.95 31 800.95 8.00 17/01 30 936.90 30 936.90 8.00 16/01 33 842.20 33 842.20 8.00 15/01 26 841.20 26 841.20 8.00 14/01 33 968.30 33 968.30 8.00 11/01@ 23 399.70 23 399.70 8.00 11/01 31 577.00 31 577.00 8.00 10/01 35 1,011.25 35 1,011.25 8.00 09/01 28 825.25 28 825.25 8.00 08/01 25 808.65 25 808.65 8.00 07/01 29 719.85 29 719.85 8.00 04/01 22 608.60 22 608.60 8.00 03/01 31 972.65 31 972.65 8.00 02/01 38 986.30 38 986.30 8.00 01/01 48 1,502.30 48 1,502.30 8.00 31/12 49 1,565.45 49 1,565.45 8.00 28/12@ 30 614.30 30 614.30 8.00 28/12 42 798.50 42 798.50 8.00 27/12 45 1,309.80 45 1,309.80 8.00 26/12 42 1,355.35 42 1,355.35 8.00 24/12 45 1,503.90 45 1,503.90 8.00 21/12 49 1,632.25 49 1,632.25 8.00 20/12 47 1,701.40 47 1,701.40 8.00 19/12 48 1,646.15 48 1,646.15 8.00 18/12 43 1,517.70 43 1,517.70 8.00 17/12 41 1,463.00 41 1,463.00 8.00 14/12@ 33 654.40 33 654.40 8.00 14/12 34 644.45 34 644.45 8.00 13/12 27 811.55 27 811.55 8.00 12/12 22 733.35 22 733.35 8.00 11/12 25 828.05 25 828.05 8.00 10/12 29 907.90 29 907.90 8.00 07/12 35 1,028.20 35 1,028.20 8.00 06/12 27 732.05 27 732.05 8.00 05/12 32 796.25 32 796.25 8.00 04/12 37 944.15 37 944.15 8.00 03/12 41 1,133.90 41 1,133.90 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 29/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 6.75 28/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 24/01 7 1.80 7 1.80 7.00 23/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 22/01 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 21/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 18/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 17/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 16/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 15/01 2 0.65 2 0.65 7.00 14/01 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 11/01 5 1.60 5 1.60 7.00 10/01 2 1.75 2 1.75 7.00 09/01 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00 08/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 07/01 - - - - 7.00 04/01 2 9.05 2 9.05 7.00 03/01 3 24.05 3 24.05 7.00 02/01 2 12.70 2 12.70 7.00 01/01 3 24.30 3 24.30 7.00 31/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 28/12 7 22.45 7 22.45 7.00 27/12 3 2.45 3 2.45 7.00 26/12 2 1.55 2 1.55 7.00 24/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00 21/12 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00 20/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00 19/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00 18/12 0 0.00 0 0.00 7.00 17/12 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 14/12 4 5.00 4 5.00 7.00 13/12 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 12/12 1 1.00 1 1.00 7.00 11/12 1 20.00 1 20.00 7.00 10/12 1 10.00 1 10.00 7.00 07/12 2 18.20 2 18.20 7.00 06/12 - - - - 7.00 05/12 - - - - 7.00 04/12 - - - - 7.00 03/12 - - - - 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 53.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)