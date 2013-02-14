MUMBAI, Feb 14 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted the sole bid for 100 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, the central bank accepted all 38 bids for 1.2 trillion rupees ($22.26 billion) at its one-day repo auction through which it injects cash into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 14/02 38 1,197.95 38 1,197.95 7.75 13/02 38 1,269.45 38 1,269.45 7.75 12/02 38 1,239.65 38 1,239.65 7.75 11/02 37 1,094.80 37 1,094.80 7.75 08/02@ 31 497.65 31 497.65 7.75 08/02 34 584.60 34 584.60 7.75 07/02 41 1,169.80 41 1,169.80 7.75 06/02 24 576.15 24 576.15 7.75 05/02 31 583.20 31 583.20 7.75 04/02 34 720.25 34 720.25 7.75 01/02 38 1,090.95 38 1,090.95 7.75 31/01 41 1,041.15 41 1,041.15 7.75 30/01 42 1,043.40 42 1,043.40 7.75 29/01 31 913.10 31 913.10 8.00 28/01 36 1,101.80 36 1,101.80 8.00 24/01@ 36 644.00 36 644.00 8.00 24/01 32 530.25 32 530.25 8.00 23/01 35 955.25 35 955.25 8.00 22/01 33 851.00 33 851.00 8.00 21/01 32 887.35 32 887.35 8.00 18/01 31 800.95 31 800.95 8.00 17/01 30 936.90 30 936.90 8.00 16/01 33 842.20 33 842.20 8.00 15/01 26 841.20 26 841.20 8.00 14/01 33 968.30 33 968.30 8.00 11/01@ 23 399.70 23 399.70 8.00 11/01 31 577.00 31 577.00 8.00 10/01 35 1,011.25 35 1,011.25 8.00 09/01 28 825.25 28 825.25 8.00 08/01 25 808.65 25 808.65 8.00 07/01 29 719.85 29 719.85 8.00 04/01 22 608.60 22 608.60 8.00 03/01 31 972.65 31 972.65 8.00 02/01 38 986.30 38 986.30 8.00 01/01 48 1,502.30 48 1,502.30 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 14/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75 13/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75 12/02 1 0.15 1 0.15 6.75 11/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75 08/02 5 10.95 5 10.95 6.75 07/02 4 32.10 4 32.10 6.75 06/02 2 15.00 2 15.00 6.75 05/02 - - - 6.75 04/02 2 12.00 2 12.00 6.75 01/02 - - - 6.75 31/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 6.75 30/01 - - - 6.75 29/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 6.75 28/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00 24/01 7 1.80 7 1.80 7.00 23/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 22/01 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 21/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 18/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 17/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 16/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 15/01 2 0.65 2 0.65 7.00 14/01 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00 11/01 5 1.60 5 1.60 7.00 10/01 2 1.75 2 1.75 7.00 09/01 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00 08/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00 07/01 - - - - 7.00 04/01 2 9.05 2 9.05 7.00 03/01 3 24.05 3 24.05 7.00 02/01 2 12.70 2 12.70 7.00 01/01 3 24.30 3 24.30 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Afternoon repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 53.9 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)