March 15 The Reserve Bank of India said on
Friday it accepted both bids for 750 million rupees ($13.89
million) at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
Earlier in the day, it accepted all 48 bids for 1.35
trillion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system.
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
15/03 48 1,352.50 48 1,352.50 7.75
14/03 33 925.00 33 925.00 7.75
13/03 32 968.10 32 968.10 7.75
12/03 36 1,085.60 36 1,085.60 7.75
11/03 36 1,018.60 36 1,018.60 7.75
08/03@ 27 437.60 27 437.60 7.75
08/03 25 493.50 25 493.50 7.75
07/03 23 632.95 23 632.95 7.75
06/03 17 379.70 17 379.70 7.75
05/03 12 306.90 12 306.90 7.75
04/03 20 639.85 20 639.85 7.75
01/03 38 1,036.40 38 1,036.40 7.75
28/02 37 1,068.75 37 1,068.75 7.75
27/02 37 1,129.05 37 1,129.05 7.75
26/02 39 1,152.90 39 1,152.90 7.75
25/02 38 1,284.25 38 1,284.25 7.75
22/02@ 37 742.20 37 742.20 7.75
22/02 35 741.40 35 741.40 7.75
21/02 35 1,123.10 35 1,222.70 7.75
20/02 34 1,222.70 34 1,222.70 7.75
18/02 37 1,258.60 37 1,258.60 7.75
15/02 39 1,201.20 39 1,201.20 7.75
14/02 38 1,197.95 38 1,197.95 7.75
13/02 38 1,269.45 38 1,269.45 7.75
12/02 38 1,239.65 38 1,239.65 7.75
11/02 37 1,094.80 37 1,094.80 7.75
08/02@ 31 497.65 31 497.65 7.75
08/02 34 584.60 34 584.60 7.75
07/02 41 1,169.80 41 1,169.80 7.75
06/02 24 576.15 24 576.15 7.75
05/02 31 583.20 31 583.20 7.75
04/02 34 720.25 34 720.25 7.75
01/02 38 1,090.95 38 1,090.95 7.75
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
15/03 2 0.75 2 0.75 6.75
14/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75
13/03 2 6.25 2 6.25 6.75
12/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75
11/03 1 0.35 1 0.35 6.75
08/03 4 1.25 4 1.25 6.75
07/03 2 0.45 2 0.45 6.75
06/03 2 0.90 2 0.90 6.75
05/03 4 20.90 4 20.90 6.75
04/03 16 130.95 16 130.95 6.75
01/03 9 29.90 9 29.90 6.75
28/02 2 1.25 2 1.25 6.75
27/02 2 0.50 2 0.50 6.75
26/02 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75
25/02 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75
22/02 6 3.65 6 3.65 6.75
21/02 2 0.45 2 0.45 6.75
20/02 1 0.40 1 0.40 6.75
18/02 2 0.55 2 0.55 6.75
15/02 1 0.15 1 0.15 6.75
14/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75
13/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75
12/02 1 0.15 1 0.15 6.75
11/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75
08/02 5 10.95 5 10.95 6.75
07/02 4 32.10 4 32.10 6.75
06/02 2 15.00 2 15.00 6.75
05/02 - - - 6.75
04/02 2 12.00 2 12.00 6.75
01/02 - - - 6.75
31/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 6.75
30/01 - - - 6.75
29/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 6.75
28/01 1 0.15 1 0.15 7.00
24/01 7 1.80 7 1.80 7.00
23/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
22/01 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00
21/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
18/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
17/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
16/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
15/01 2 0.65 2 0.65 7.00
14/01 1 0.10 1 0.10 7.00
11/01 5 1.60 5 1.60 7.00
10/01 2 1.75 2 1.75 7.00
09/01 1 0.50 1 0.50 7.00
08/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 7.00
07/01 - - - - 7.00
04/01 2 9.05 2 9.05 7.00
03/01 3 24.05 3 24.05 7.00
02/01 2 12.70 2 12.70 7.00
01/01 3 24.30 3 24.30 7.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 54 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Jijo Jacob)