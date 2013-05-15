May 15 The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday said it accepted the sole bid for 50 million rupees at
its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs
excess liquidity from the banking system.
Earlier in the day, it accepted all 32 bids for 1.09
trillion rupees ($19.89 billion) at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
15/05 32 1,092.45 32 1,092.45 7.25
14/05 34 1,097.80 34 1,097.80 7.25
13/05 30 904.20 30 904.20 7.25
10/05 37 1,027.80 37 1,027.80 7.25
09/05 37 1,049.40 37 1,049.40 7.25
08/05 37 1,036.10 37 1,036.10 7.25
07/05 40 1,014.60 40 1,014.60 7.25
06/05 40 976.30 40 976.30 7.25
03/05@ 31 574.25 31 574.25 7.25
03/05 17 217.15 17 217.15 7.50
02/05 38 1,101.70 38 1,101.70 7.50
30/04 34 851.10 34 851.10 7.50
29/04 23 712.15 23 712.15 7.50
26/04 37 1,105.50 37 1,105.50 7.50
25/04 33 989.95 33 989.95 7.50
23/04 29 928.15 29 928.15 7.50
22/04 23 797.45 23 797.45 7.50
18/04@ 26 538.70 26 538.70 7.50
18/04 25 490.95 25 490.95 7.50
17/04 22 767.40 22 767.40 7.50
16/04 23 580.05 23 580.05 7.50
15/04 23 596.75 23 596.75 7.50
12/04 28 829.00 28 829.00 7.50
10/04 25 934.30 25 934.30 7.50
09/04 31 1,035.90 31 1,035.90 7.50
08/04 36 1,093.65 36 1,093.65 7.50
05/04@ 18 336.40 18 336.40 7.50
05/04 16 288.00 16 288.00 7.50
04/04 21 635.40 21 635.40 7.50
03/04 28 1,002.65 28 1,002.65 7.50
02/04 40 1,209.65 40 1,209.65 7.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
15/05 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25
14/05 03 1.00 03 1.00 6.25
13/05 02 0.60 02 0.60 6.25
10/05 03 1.50 03 1.50 6.25
09/05 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25
08/05 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25
07/05 02 0.20 02 0.20 6.25
06/05 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25
03/05 07 5.30 07 5.30 6.25
02/05 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.50
30/04 02 15.00 02 15.00 6.50
29/04 02 0.45 02 0.45 6.50
26/04 03 0.45 03 0.45 6.50
25/04 02 0.50 02 0.50 6.50
23/04 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.50
22/04 02 0.70 02 0.70 6.50
18/04 09 18.80 09 18.80 6.50
17/04 03 0.60 03 0.60 6.50
16/04 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.50
15/04 02 0.50 02 0.50 6.50
12/04 06 23.70 06 23.70 6.50
10/04 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.50
09/04 03 6.25 03 6.25 6.50
08/04 02 0.45 02 0.45 6.50
05/04 20 136.75 20 136.75 6.50
04/04 18 114.85 18 114.85 6.50
03/04 26 332.10 26 332.10 6.50
02/04 18 115.70 18 115.70 6.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 54.8 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)