European shares inch higher as Brexit divorce process set to begin
LONDON, March 29 European shares edged higher on Wednesday as Britain was set to formally trigger divorce proceedings with the European Union it joined in 1973.
May 30 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all six bids for 12.10 billion rupees ($214.54 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 28 bids for 972.80 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 30/05 28 972.80 28 972.80 7.25 29/05 26 848.60 26 848.60 7.25 28/05 27 950.75 27 950.75 7.25 27/05 29 924.80 29 924.80 7.25 24/05 28 818.55 28 818.55 7.25 23/05 29 984.05 29 984.05 7.25 22/05 30 1,013.65 30 1,013.65 7.25 21/05 32 995.85 32 995.85 7.25 20/05 33 1,031.95 33 1,031.95 7.25 17/05@ 33 563.75 33 563.75 7.25 17/05 28 562.40 28 562.40 7.25 16/05 29 954.45 29 954.45 7.25 15/05 32 1,092.45 32 1,092.45 7.25 14/05 34 1,097.80 34 1,097.80 7.25 13/05 30 904.20 30 904.20 7.25 10/05 37 1,027.80 37 1,027.80 7.25 09/05 37 1,049.40 37 1,049.40 7.25 08/05 37 1,036.10 37 1,036.10 7.25 07/05 40 1,014.60 40 1,014.60 7.25 06/05 40 976.30 40 976.30 7.25 03/05@ 31 574.25 31 574.25 7.25 03/05 17 217.15 17 217.15 7.50 02/05 38 1,101.70 38 1,101.70 7.50 30/04 34 851.10 34 851.10 7.50 29/04 23 712.15 23 712.15 7.50 26/04 37 1,105.50 37 1,105.50 7.50 25/04 33 989.95 33 989.95 7.50 23/04 29 928.15 29 928.15 7.50 22/04 23 797.45 23 797.45 7.50 18/04@ 26 538.70 26 538.70 7.50 18/04 25 490.95 25 490.95 7.50 17/04 22 767.40 22 767.40 7.50 16/04 23 580.05 23 580.05 7.50 15/04 23 596.75 23 596.75 7.50 12/04 28 829.00 28 829.00 7.50 10/04 25 934.30 25 934.30 7.50 09/04 31 1,035.90 31 1,035.90 7.50 08/04 36 1,093.65 36 1,093.65 7.50 05/04@ 18 336.40 18 336.40 7.50 05/04 16 288.00 16 288.00 7.50 04/04 21 635.40 21 635.40 7.50 03/04 28 1,002.65 28 1,002.65 7.50 02/04 40 1,209.65 40 1,209.65 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 30/05 06 12.10 06 12.10 6.25 29/05 - - - - 6.25 28/05 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.25 27/05 01 1.15 01 1.15 6.25 24/05 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25 23/05 - - - - 6.25 22/05 01 0.30 01 0.30 6.25 21/05 03 1.10 03 1.10 6.25 20/05 02 4.25 02 4.25 6.25 17/05 03 0.80 03 0.80 6.25 16/05 02 0.45 02 0.45 6.25 15/05 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25 14/05 03 1.00 03 1.00 6.25 13/05 02 0.60 02 0.60 6.25 10/05 03 1.50 03 1.50 6.25 09/05 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25 08/05 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25 07/05 02 0.20 02 0.20 6.25 06/05 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25 03/05 07 5.30 07 5.30 6.25 02/05 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.50 30/04 02 15.00 02 15.00 6.50 29/04 02 0.45 02 0.45 6.50 26/04 03 0.45 03 0.45 6.50 25/04 02 0.50 02 0.50 6.50 23/04 01 0.20 01 0.20 6.50 22/04 02 0.70 02 0.70 6.50 18/04 09 18.80 09 18.80 6.50 17/04 03 0.60 03 0.60 6.50 16/04 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.50 15/04 02 0.50 02 0.50 6.50 12/04 06 23.70 06 23.70 6.50 10/04 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.50 09/04 03 6.25 03 6.25 6.50 08/04 02 0.45 02 0.45 6.50 05/04 20 136.75 20 136.75 6.50 04/04 18 114.85 18 114.85 6.50 03/04 26 332.10 26 332.10 6.50 02/04 18 115.70 18 115.70 6.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 56.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says order won by consortium of Siemens and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac