BRIEF-Poly Medicure approved allotment of bonus shares
* Says approved allotment of bonus equity in the ratio of 1:1 to members holding shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ntOP3Y) Further company coverage:
June 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted both bids for 300 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 22 bids for 553.40 billion rupees ($9.8 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 05/06 22 553.40 22 553.40 7.25 04/06 28 664.10 28 664.10 7.25 03/06 28 725.25 28 725.25 7.25 31/05@ 19 256.60 19 256.60 7.25 31/05 28 494.75 28 494.75 7.25 30/05 28 972.80 28 972.80 7.25 29/05 26 848.60 26 848.60 7.25 28/05 27 950.75 27 950.75 7.25 27/05 29 924.80 29 924.80 7.25 24/05 28 818.55 28 818.55 7.25 23/05 29 984.05 29 984.05 7.25 22/05 30 1,013.65 30 1,013.65 7.25 21/05 32 995.85 32 995.85 7.25 20/05 33 1,031.95 33 1,031.95 7.25 17/05@ 33 563.75 33 563.75 7.25 17/05 28 562.40 28 562.40 7.25 16/05 29 954.45 29 954.45 7.25 15/05 32 1,092.45 32 1,092.45 7.25 14/05 34 1,097.80 34 1,097.80 7.25 13/05 30 904.20 30 904.20 7.25 10/05 37 1,027.80 37 1,027.80 7.25 09/05 37 1,049.40 37 1,049.40 7.25 08/05 37 1,036.10 37 1,036.10 7.25 07/05 40 1,014.60 40 1,014.60 7.25 06/05 40 976.30 40 976.30 7.25 03/05@ 31 574.25 31 574.25 7.25 03/05 17 217.15 17 217.15 7.50 02/05 38 1,101.70 38 1,101.70 7.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 05/06 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.25 04/06 02 0.35 02 0.35 6.25 03/06 - - - - 6.25 31/05 10 33.35 10 33.35 6.25 30/05 06 12.10 06 12.10 6.25 29/05 - - - - 6.25 28/05 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.25 27/05 01 1.15 01 1.15 6.25 24/05 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25 23/05 - - - - 6.25 22/05 01 0.30 01 0.30 6.25 21/05 03 1.10 03 1.10 6.25 20/05 02 4.25 02 4.25 6.25 17/05 03 0.80 03 0.80 6.25 16/05 02 0.45 02 0.45 6.25 15/05 01 0.05 01 0.05 6.25 14/05 03 1.00 03 1.00 6.25 13/05 02 0.60 02 0.60 6.25 10/05 03 1.50 03 1.50 6.25 09/05 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25 08/05 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25 07/05 02 0.20 02 0.20 6.25 06/05 01 0.15 01 0.15 6.25 03/05 07 5.30 07 5.30 6.25 02/05 01 0.25 01 0.25 6.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 56.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Says approved allotment of bonus equity in the ratio of 1:1 to members holding shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ntOP3Y) Further company coverage:
March 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Wednesday as Britain submits formal notice of its intention to leave the European Union, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% (Mar 27) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% ----------------------------------------