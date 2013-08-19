Aug 19 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday
it accepted all four bids for 870 million rupees at its one-day
reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from
the banking system.
Earlier in the day, the RBI accepted all 62 bids for 386.23
billion rupees ($6.2 billion) at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
----------------------------------------------------------------
19/08 62 386.23 62 386.23 7.25
16/08 64 387.66 64 387.61 7.25
14/08 65 388.36 65 388.36 7.25
13/08 64 386.31 64 386.31 7.25
12/08 64 384.56 64 384.56 7.25
08/08@ 08 21.60 08 21.60 7.25
08/08 56 350.06 56 350.06 7.25
07/08 60 371.06 60 371.06 7.25
06/08 61 378.11 61 378.11 7.25
05/08 61 379.90 61 379.90 7.25
02/08 60 372.64 60 372.64 7.25
01/08 61 377.16 61 377.16 7.25
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
19/08 04 0.87 04 0.87 6.25
16/08 03 0.43 03 0.43 6.25
14/08 04 1.00 04 1.00 6.25
13/08 02 0.24 02 0.24 6.25
12/08 03 0.40 03 0.40 6.25
08/08 04 3.62 04 3.62 6.25
07/08 04 3.52 04 3.52 6.25
06/08 07 2.72 07 2.72 6.25
05/08 04 0.60 04 0.60 6.25
02/08 04 1.10 04 1.10 6.25
01/08 05 4.03 05 4.03 6.25
--------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 63.1 rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)