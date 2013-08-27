BRIEF-Andhra Bank seeks members' nod for raising of equity capital by share issuance to India govt
* Seeks members' nod for raising of equity capital by issuance of shares to India government
Aug 27 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all five bids for 2.56 billion rupees ($38.7 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 64 bids for 397.79 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 27/08 64 397.79 64 397.79 7.25 26/08 64 397.79 64 397.79 7.25 23/08@ 06 10.53 06 10.53 7.25 23/08 58 366.93 58 366.93 7.25 22/08 63 385.00 63 385.00 7.25 21/08 63 387.78 63 387.78 7.25 20/08 62 384.79 62 384.79 7.25 19/08 62 386.23 62 386.23 7.25 16/08 64 387.66 64 387.61 7.25 14/08 65 388.36 65 388.36 7.25 13/08 64 386.31 64 386.31 7.25 12/08 64 384.56 64 384.56 7.25 08/08@ 08 21.60 08 21.60 7.25 08/08 56 350.06 56 350.06 7.25 07/08 60 371.06 60 371.06 7.25 06/08 61 378.11 61 378.11 7.25 05/08 61 379.90 61 379.90 7.25 02/08 60 372.64 60 372.64 7.25 01/08 61 377.16 61 377.16 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 27/08 05 2.56 05 2.56 6.25 26/08 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25 23/08 03 0.17 03 0.17 6.25 22/08 03 0.33 03 0.33 6.25 21/08 03 0.60 03 0.60 6.25 20/08 -- -- -- -- 6.25 19/08 04 0.87 04 0.87 6.25 16/08 03 0.43 03 0.43 6.25 14/08 04 1.00 04 1.00 6.25 13/08 02 0.24 02 0.24 6.25 12/08 03 0.40 03 0.40 6.25 08/08 04 3.62 04 3.62 6.25 07/08 04 3.52 04 3.52 6.25 06/08 07 2.72 07 2.72 6.25 05/08 04 0.60 04 0.60 6.25 02/08 04 1.10 04 1.10 6.25 01/08 05 4.03 05 4.03 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 66.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BENGALURU/MUMBAI, April 7 Gold demand in Asia remained soft this week, with premiums in China notching a slight uptick and those in India remaining unchanged, as higher prices kept physical buyers at bay.
* Oil stocks rise as crude jumps (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)