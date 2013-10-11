BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
Oct 11 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted the sole bid for 30 million rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. Earlier in the day, it accepted all 66 bids for 404.98 billion rupees ($6.6 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 11/10 66 404.98 66 404.98 7.50 10/10 65 400.98 65 400.98 7.50 09/10 66 404.98 66 404.98 7.50 08/10 64 402.66 64 402.66 7.50 07/10 65 403.16 65 403.05 7.50 04/10@ 09 20.04 09 20.04 7.50 04/10 58 359.64 58 359.64 7.50 03/10 65 405.21 65 405.21 7.50 01/10 63 391.52 63 391.52 7.50 30/09 61 377.41 61 377.41 7.50 27/09 66 404.33 66 404.33 7.50 26/09 66 405.25 66 405.22 7.50 25/09 64 404.67 64 404.67 7.50 24/09 64 402.67 64 402.67 7.50 23/09 63 402.27 63 402.27 7.50 20/09@ 05 17.13 05 17.13 7.50 20/09 58 373.13 58 373.13 7.25 19/09 64 400.36 64 400.36 7.25 18/09 64 399.23 64 399.23 7.25 17/09 63 398.68 63 398.68 7.25 16/09 65 399.33 65 399.33 7.25 13/09 62 389.90 62 389.90 7.25 12/09 63 394.49 64 394.49 7.25 11/09 64 393.61 64 393.59 7.25 10/09 65 401.29 65 401.22 7.25 06/09@ 02 5.40 02 5.40 7.25 06/09 61 383.72 61 383.72 7.25 05/09 63 399.15 63 399.15 7.25 04/09 64 399.67 64 399.65 7.25 03/09 63 393.39 63 393.39 7.25 02/09 64 399.34 64 399.34 7.25 30/08 65 399.84 65 399.84 7.25 29/08 65 399.84 65 399.84 7.25 28/08 63 390.74 63 390.74 7.25 27/08 64 397.79 64 397.79 7.25 26/08 64 397.79 64 397.79 7.25 23/08@ 06 10.53 06 10.53 7.25 23/08 58 366.93 58 366.93 7.25 22/08 63 385.00 63 385.00 7.25 21/08 63 387.78 63 387.78 7.25 20/08 62 384.79 62 384.79 7.25 19/08 62 386.23 62 386.23 7.25 16/08 64 387.66 64 387.61 7.25 14/08 65 388.36 65 388.36 7.25 13/08 64 386.31 64 386.31 7.25 12/08 64 384.56 64 384.56 7.25 08/08@ 08 21.60 08 21.60 7.25 08/08 56 350.06 56 350.06 7.25 07/08 60 371.06 60 371.06 7.25 06/08 61 378.11 61 378.11 7.25 05/08 61 379.90 61 379.90 7.25 02/08 60 372.64 60 372.64 7.25 01/08 61 377.16 61 377.16 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 11/10 01 0.03 01 0.03 6.50 10/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50 09/10 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.50 08/10 - - - - - 07/10 01 0.04 01 0.04 6.50 04/10 03 12.51 03 12.51 6.50 03/10 04 0.50 04 0.50 6.50 01/10 07 16.20 07 16.20 6.50 30/09 08 155.86 08 155.86 6.50 27/09 03 20.46 03 20.46 6.50 26/09 02 3.18 02 3.18 6.50 25/09 02 0.17 02 0.17 6.50 23/09 02 0.15 02 0.15 6.50 21/09 02 0.21 02 0.21 6.50 20/09 03 0.34 03 0.34 6.50 19/09 02 0.32 02 0.32 6.25 18/09 02 1.07 02 1.07 6.25 17/09 02 0.08 02 0.08 6.25 16/09 02 0.13 02 0.13 6.25 13/09 01 0.08 01 0.08 6.25 12/09 03 0.33 03 0.33 6.25 11/09 01 0.40 01 0.40 6.25 10/09 04 0.48 04 0.48 6.25 06/09 02 0.15 02 0.15 6.25 05/09 01 0.09 01 0.09 6.25 04/09 02 0.85 02 0.85 6.25 03/09 05 1.05 05 1.05 6.25 02/09 04 1.04 04 1.04 6.25 30/08 02 0.60 02 0.60 6.25 29/08 03 2.64 03 2.64 6.25 28/08 02 0.18 02 0.18 6.25 27/08 05 2.56 05 2.56 6.25 26/08 01 0.10 01 0.10 6.25 23/08 03 0.17 03 0.17 6.25 22/08 03 0.33 03 0.33 6.25 21/08 03 0.60 03 0.60 6.25 20/08 -- -- -- -- 6.25 19/08 04 0.87 04 0.87 6.25 16/08 03 0.43 03 0.43 6.25 14/08 04 1.00 04 1.00 6.25 13/08 02 0.24 02 0.24 6.25 12/08 03 0.40 03 0.40 6.25 08/08 04 3.62 04 3.62 6.25 07/08 04 3.52 04 3.52 6.25 06/08 07 2.72 07 2.72 6.25 05/08 04 0.60 04 0.60 6.25 02/08 04 1.10 04 1.10 6.25 01/08 05 4.03 05 4.03 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 61.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Dow down 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors