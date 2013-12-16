Dec 16 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday
it accepted both bids for 8.03 billion rupees ($129.2 million)
at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs
excess liquidity from the banking system.
Earlier in the day, it had accepted all 58 bids for 384.50
billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system.
For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
16/12 58 384.50 58 384.50 7.75
13/12@ 29 195.53 29 195.53 7.75
13/12 24 106.71 24 106.71 7.75
12/12 09 51.06 09 51.06 7.75
11/12 27 199.09 27 199.09 7.75
10/12 32 237.29 32 237.28 7.75
09/12 29 200.09 29 200.09 7.75
06/12 12 104.69 12 104.69 7.75
05/12 04 12.49 04 12.49 7.75
04/12 04 8.74 04 8.74 7.75
03/12 07 29.27 07 29.27 7.75
02/12 39 251.24 39 251.22 7.75
29/11@ 15 80.05 15 80.05 7.75
29/11 24 108.37 24 108.37 7.75
28/11 66 412.42 66 412.42 7.75
27/11 63 412.05 63 412.05 7.75
26/11 62 404.55 62 404.55 7.75
25/11 62 411.50 62 411.50 7.75
22/11 64 412.35 64 412.35 7.75
21/11 65 412.38 65 412.38 7.75
20/11 63 411.80 63 411.80 7.75
19/11 64 407.70 64 407.70 7.75
18/11 65 410.93 65 410.76 7.75
14/11@ 06 43.90 06 43.90 7.75
14/11 54 354.55 54 354.55 7.75
13/11 64 406.48 64 406.48 7.75
12/11 64 406.58 64 406.58 7.75
11/11 64 406.04 64 406.04 7.75
08/11 63 406.13 63 406.13 7.75
07/11 63 405.00 63 405.00 7.75
06/11 45 304.89 45 304.89 7.75
05/11 58 385.31 58 384.42 7.75
01/11@ 12 49.41 12 49.41 7.75
01/11 48 322.16 48 322.15 7.75
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
16/12 2 8.03 2 8.03 6.75
13/12 2 46.50 02 46.50 6.75
12/12 16 62.86 16 62.86 6.75
11/12 20 97.74 20 97.74 6.75
10/12 13 92.81 13 92.81 6.75
09/12 04 29.82 04 29.82 6.75
06/12 05 25.39 05 25.39 6.75
05/12 12 80.62 12 80.62 6.75
04/12 08 10.26 08 10.26 6.75
03/12 29 108.59 29 108.59 6.75
02/12 23 86.58 23 86.58 6.75
29/11 4 30.40 4 30.40 6.75
28/11 14 61.76 14 61.76 6.75
27/11 2 3.75 2 3.75 6.75
26/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75
25/11 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.75
22/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75
21/11 01 2.00 01 2.00 6.75
20/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75
19/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75
18/11 01 0.04 01 0.04 6.75
14/11 01 1.00 01 1.00 6.75
13/11 01 0.07 01 0.07 6.75
12/11 01 0.01 01 0.01 6.75
11/11 02 0.30 02 0.30 6.75
08/11 -- -- -- -- 6.75
07/11 01 1.50 01 1.50 6.75
06/11 02 0.53 02 0.53 6.75
05/11 13 31.60 13 31.60 6.75
01/10 07 27.82 07 27.82 6.75
--------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m..
($1 = 62.1650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)