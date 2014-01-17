MUMBAI Jan 17 The Reserve Bank of India will conduct the daily reverse repo auction under its Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) during 1900-1930 IST effective Monday, as against 1645-1715 IST as of now.

The decision comes after feedback from market participants, the central bank said in a notification on Friday. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)