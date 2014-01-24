Jan 24 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 7 bids for 24.06 billion rupees ($388.32 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Thursday, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. On Thursday, it also accepted all 35 bids for 249.84 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 23/01 35 249.84 35 249.84 7.75 22/01 62 404.51 62 404.51 7.75 21/01 64 412.87 64 412.87 7.75 20/01 63 412.42 63 412.42 7.75 17/01 62 407.58 62 407.58 7.75 16/01 65 411.62 65 411.62 7.75 15/01 60 399.63 60 399.63 7.75 13/01 60 400.32 60 400.32 7.75 10/01@ 22 145.70 22 145.70 7.75 10/01 32 199.39 32 199.39 7.75 09/01 59 403.95 59 403.95 7.75 08/01 62 395.66 62 395.66 7.75 07/01 56 380.83 56 380.83 7.75 06/01 29 251.60 29 251.60 7.75 03/01 25 202.12 25 202.12 7.75 02/01 58 379.76 58 379.76 7.75 01/01 61 411.94 61 411.94 7.75 31/12 59 389.76 59 389.76 7.75 30/12 60 411.68 60 411.68 7.75 27/12@ 13 97.77 13 97.77 7.75 27/12 49 300.27 49 300.27 7.75 26/12 63 411.24 63 411.24 7.75 24/12 64 409.27 64 409.27 7.75 23/12 61 410.34 61 410.34 7.75 20/12 64 411.27 64 411.27 7.75 19/12 60 403.99 60 403.99 7.75 18/12 59 382.20 59 382.20 7.75 17/12 57 374.22 57 374.22 7.75 16/12 58 384.50 58 384.50 7.75 13/12@ 29 195.53 29 195.53 7.75 13/12 24 106.71 24 106.71 7.75 12/12 09 51.06 09 51.06 7.75 11/12 27 199.09 27 199.09 7.75 10/12 32 237.29 32 237.28 7.75 09/12 29 200.09 29 200.09 7.75 06/12 12 104.69 12 104.69 7.75 05/12 04 12.49 04 12.49 7.75 04/12 04 8.74 04 8.74 7.75 03/12 07 29.27 07 29.27 7.75 02/12 39 251.24 39 251.22 7.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 23/01 7 24.06 7 24.06 6.75 22/01 14 44.22 14 44.22 6.75 21/01 4 6.18 4 6.18 6.75 20/01 5 2.03 5 2.03 6.75 17/01 4 10.61 4 10.61 6.75 16/01 2 0.18 2 0.18 6.75 15/01 6 4.94 6 4.94 6.75 13/01 2 0.11 2 0.11 6.75 10/01 3 12.06 3 12.06 6.75 09/01 2 0.29 2 0.29 6.75 08/01 2 2.03 2 2.03 6.75 07/01 1 0.03 1 0.03 6.75 06/01 1 0.05 1 0.05 6.75 03/01 1 0.03 1 0.03 6.75 02/01 31 130.69 31 130.69 6.75 01/01 14 36.18 14 36.18 6.75 31/12 5 66.25 5 66.25 6.75 30/12 2 0.17 2 0.17 6.75 27/12 5 1.45 5 1.45 6.75 26/12 5 11.17 5 11.17 6.75 24/12 2 0.22 2 0.22 6.75 23/12 2 0.22 2 0.22 6.75 20/12 2 0.12 2 0.12 6.75 19/12 3 3.07 3 3.07 6.75 18/12 - - - - - 17/12 2 11.05 2 11.05 6.75 16/12 2 8.03 2 8.03 6.75 13/12 2 46.50 2 46.50 6.75 12/12 16 62.86 16 62.86 6.75 11/12 20 97.74 20 97.74 6.75 10/12 13 92.81 13 92.81 6.75 09/12 04 29.82 04 29.82 6.75 06/12 05 25.39 05 25.39 6.75 05/12 12 80.62 12 80.62 6.75 04/12 08 10.26 08 10.26 6.75 03/12 29 108.59 29 108.59 6.75 02/12 23 86.58 23 86.58 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 61.9600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)