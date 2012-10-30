MUMBAI, Oct 30 India's central bank left
interest rates unchanged but cut the cash reserve ratio for
banks and indicated it may ease monetary policy further in the
January-March quarter, although inflation remains a near-term
concern.
The Reserve Bank of India held the policy repo rate
at 8 percent, and subsequently, the reverse repo
rate was left unchanged at 7.00 percent.
The RBI cut the cash reserve ratio, the share of
deposits banks must keep with the central bank in cash, by 25
basis points to 4.25 percent.
It also left the minimum requirement for banks' government
bond holdings at 23 percent of deposits.
(Compiled by Shamik Paul)