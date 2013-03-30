March 30 Bids for the Reserve Bank of India's
reverse repo operations soared to 353.35 billion rupees ($6.50
billion) at an auction of 3-day special reverse repos on
Saturday, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system.
The central bank also accepted all four bids for just 9.4
billion rupees ($173 million) at its special 3-day repo auction
- the weakest in months - through which it injects liquidity
into the banking system.
---------------------------------------------------------------
REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
30/03@@ 4 9.40 4 9.40 7.50
28/03@@ 41 671.85 41 671.85 7.50
28/03 45 1135.80 45 1135.80 7.50
26/03 53 1630.90 53 1630.90 7.50
25/03 47 1492.60 47 1492.60 7.50
22/03@ 33 560.75 33 560.75 7.50
22/03 41 905.15 41 905.15 7.50
21/03 50 1,398.15 50 1,398.15 7.50
20/03 44 1,308.40 44 1,308.40 7.50
19/03 44 1,203.85 44 1,203.85 7.75
18/03 48 1,426.95 48 1,426.95 7.75
15/03 48 1,352.50 48 1,352.50 7.75
14/03 33 925.00 33 925.00 7.75
13/03 32 968.10 32 968.10 7.75
12/03 36 1,085.60 36 1,085.60 7.75
11/03 36 1,018.60 36 1,018.60 7.75
08/03@ 27 437.60 27 437.60 7.75
08/03 25 493.50 25 493.50 7.75
07/03 23 632.95 23 632.95 7.75
06/03 17 379.70 17 379.70 7.75
05/03 12 306.90 12 306.90 7.75
04/03 20 639.85 20 639.85 7.75
01/03 38 1,036.40 38 1,036.40 7.75
--------------------------------------------------------------
REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE
RECEIVED ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
NO AMT NO AMT (%)
(bln rupees) (bln rupees)
30/03 @@ 23 353.35 23 353.35 6.50
28/03 3 60.20 3 60.20 6.50
26/03 4 23.25 4 23.25 6.50
25/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.50
22/03 8 27.95 8 27.95 6.50
21/03 5 15.15 5 15.15 6.50
20/03 3 3.45 3 3.45 6.50
19/03 2 0.65 2 0.65 6.50
18/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75
15/03 2 0.75 2 0.75 6.75
14/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75
13/03 2 6.25 2 6.25 6.75
12/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75
11/03 1 0.35 1 0.35 6.75
08/03 4 1.25 4 1.25 6.75
07/03 2 0.45 2 0.45 6.75
06/03 2 0.90 2 0.90 6.75
05/03 4 20.90 4 20.90 6.75
04/03 16 130.95 16 130.95 6.75
01/03 9 29.90 9 29.90 6.75
28/02 2 1.25 2 1.25 6.75
27/02 2 0.50 2 0.50 6.75
26/02 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75
25/02 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75
22/02 6 3.65 6 3.65 6.75
21/02 2 0.45 2 0.45 6.75
20/02 1 0.40 1 0.40 6.75
18/02 2 0.55 2 0.55 6.75
15/02 1 0.15 1 0.15 6.75
14/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75
13/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75
12/02 1 0.15 1 0.15 6.75
11/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75
08/02 5 10.95 5 10.95 6.75
07/02 4 32.10 4 32.10 6.75
06/02 2 15.00 2 15.00 6.75
05/02 - - - 6.75
04/02 2 12.00 2 12.00 6.75
01/02 - - - 6.75
--------------------------------------------------------------
@@ Special repo. The RBI conducts special repo, reverse
acute cash deficit conditions.
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on
reporting Fridays.
* Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages, and.
* The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under
the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30
a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility
auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
($1 = 54.35 rupees)
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Patrick Graham)