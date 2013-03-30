March 30 Bids for the Reserve Bank of India's reverse repo operations soared to 353.35 billion rupees ($6.50 billion) at an auction of 3-day special reverse repos on Saturday, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. The central bank also accepted all four bids for just 9.4 billion rupees ($173 million) at its special 3-day repo auction - the weakest in months - through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 30/03@@ 4 9.40 4 9.40 7.50 28/03@@ 41 671.85 41 671.85 7.50 28/03 45 1135.80 45 1135.80 7.50 26/03 53 1630.90 53 1630.90 7.50 25/03 47 1492.60 47 1492.60 7.50 22/03@ 33 560.75 33 560.75 7.50 22/03 41 905.15 41 905.15 7.50 21/03 50 1,398.15 50 1,398.15 7.50 20/03 44 1,308.40 44 1,308.40 7.50 19/03 44 1,203.85 44 1,203.85 7.75 18/03 48 1,426.95 48 1,426.95 7.75 15/03 48 1,352.50 48 1,352.50 7.75 14/03 33 925.00 33 925.00 7.75 13/03 32 968.10 32 968.10 7.75 12/03 36 1,085.60 36 1,085.60 7.75 11/03 36 1,018.60 36 1,018.60 7.75 08/03@ 27 437.60 27 437.60 7.75 08/03 25 493.50 25 493.50 7.75 07/03 23 632.95 23 632.95 7.75 06/03 17 379.70 17 379.70 7.75 05/03 12 306.90 12 306.90 7.75 04/03 20 639.85 20 639.85 7.75 01/03 38 1,036.40 38 1,036.40 7.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE APPLICATIONS APPLICATIONS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) 30/03 @@ 23 353.35 23 353.35 6.50 28/03 3 60.20 3 60.20 6.50 26/03 4 23.25 4 23.25 6.50 25/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.50 22/03 8 27.95 8 27.95 6.50 21/03 5 15.15 5 15.15 6.50 20/03 3 3.45 3 3.45 6.50 19/03 2 0.65 2 0.65 6.50 18/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 15/03 2 0.75 2 0.75 6.75 14/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 13/03 2 6.25 2 6.25 6.75 12/03 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 11/03 1 0.35 1 0.35 6.75 08/03 4 1.25 4 1.25 6.75 07/03 2 0.45 2 0.45 6.75 06/03 2 0.90 2 0.90 6.75 05/03 4 20.90 4 20.90 6.75 04/03 16 130.95 16 130.95 6.75 01/03 9 29.90 9 29.90 6.75 28/02 2 1.25 2 1.25 6.75 27/02 2 0.50 2 0.50 6.75 26/02 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 25/02 1 0.25 1 0.25 6.75 22/02 6 3.65 6 3.65 6.75 21/02 2 0.45 2 0.45 6.75 20/02 1 0.40 1 0.40 6.75 18/02 2 0.55 2 0.55 6.75 15/02 1 0.15 1 0.15 6.75 14/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75 13/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75 12/02 1 0.15 1 0.15 6.75 11/02 1 0.10 1 0.10 6.75 08/02 5 10.95 5 10.95 6.75 07/02 4 32.10 4 32.10 6.75 06/02 2 15.00 2 15.00 6.75 05/02 - - - 6.75 04/02 2 12.00 2 12.00 6.75 01/02 - - - 6.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- @@ Special repo. The RBI conducts special repo, reverse acute cash deficit conditions. @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages, and. * The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. ($1 = 54.35 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Patrick Graham)